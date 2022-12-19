Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.8% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $274.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

