RVW Wealth LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.3% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,230,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after buying an additional 716,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $274.25 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.40 and its 200 day moving average is $290.63.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.