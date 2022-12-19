Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 959 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 141.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TJX Companies Stock Performance
Shares of TJX opened at $77.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.
TJX Companies Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
