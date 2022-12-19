Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 3,828 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $69.26 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $84.26.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

