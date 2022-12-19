Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $326.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.41 and a 200 day moving average of $340.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.