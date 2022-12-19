Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $326.07 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.