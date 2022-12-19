Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $43,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 63.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 373,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $160.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.13 and a 200 day moving average of $147.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

