B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Medtronic by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 3,473,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $385,381,000 after purchasing an additional 51,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $76.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

