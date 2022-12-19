Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.9% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA opened at $345.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

