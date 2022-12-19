Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 108 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $411,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $523.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $531.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

