Everhart Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MA opened at $345.84 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.48.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

