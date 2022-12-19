Foster Group Inc. Buys 102 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.19.
Eli Lilly and Stock Performance
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Read More
