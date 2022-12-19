Foster Group Inc. Buys 102 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.19.

NYSE:LLY opened at $359.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The firm has a market cap of $341.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.11.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

