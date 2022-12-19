Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 405 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after buying an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $205.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

