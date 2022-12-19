Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $18,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $83.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

