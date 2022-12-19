Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.86 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average is $83.70. The firm has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

