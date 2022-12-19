4,331 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $100.64 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average is $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.