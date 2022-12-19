Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 19,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 33,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $206.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $389.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

