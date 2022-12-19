Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,500 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises approximately 1.3% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Centene by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Centene by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Centene by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Centene by 30.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $81.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.15.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

