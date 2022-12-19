Welch Group LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $46,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

PEP opened at $180.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $248.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

