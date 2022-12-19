Grassi Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.