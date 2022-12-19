United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

UPS opened at $178.20 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.36. The company has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

