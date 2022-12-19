Beacon Financial Group Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

