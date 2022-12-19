Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Boosted by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $27,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $207,038,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.11.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $431.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

