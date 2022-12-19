B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

FAST stock opened at $47.87 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

