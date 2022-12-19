Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.3% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 62.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $86.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

