Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $245,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 43,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $316.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

