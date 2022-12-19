Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.2 %

WBA stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

