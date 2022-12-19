Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $456,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $240.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day moving average of $240.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

