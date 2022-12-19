Prairiewood Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

