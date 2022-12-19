Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,374 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $81.22.

