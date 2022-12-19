Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Increased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

