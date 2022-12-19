GFS Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $98,090,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after purchasing an additional 166,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $440.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $444.96 and a 200 day moving average of $440.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

