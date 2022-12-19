Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 204.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 109.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after buying an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 116,334.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 751,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $150.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.03. The stock has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.04 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

