WealthNavi Inc. Has $1.64 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 34.6% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,640,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after buying an additional 6,885,519 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $192.69 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.79 and a 200-day moving average of $196.05.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

