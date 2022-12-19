Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Foster Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 17.0% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $207,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $192.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

