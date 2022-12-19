Welch Group LLC Purchases 1,201 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 8.9% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 8.4% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 106.7% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $146.45 on Monday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.84.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

