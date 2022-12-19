Culbertson A N & Co Inc Buys 7,345 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 112,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,727,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after buying an additional 68,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 83,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $254.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

