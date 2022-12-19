Culbertson A N & Co Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $254.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.