Culbertson A N & Co Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.
Insider Transactions at Bank of America
Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %
BAC stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $254.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of America (BAC)
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.