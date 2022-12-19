Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after buying an additional 507,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after buying an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after purchasing an additional 147,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,431 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.66 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day moving average is $136.01.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

