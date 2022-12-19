The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $155.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $156.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.70.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

