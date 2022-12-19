BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. United Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in BlackRock by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

BLK opened at $700.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $672.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.69. The company has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $929.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

