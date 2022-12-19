Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $73,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.21. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

