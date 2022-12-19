Beacon Financial Group Reduces Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.09% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 498,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 335,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 554.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 61,280 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $44.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

