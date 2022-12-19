The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $271.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

