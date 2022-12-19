The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $271.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

