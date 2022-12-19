The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,635,000 after buying an additional 1,780,539 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

