Culbertson A N & Co Inc Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.52.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $171.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

