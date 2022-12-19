Culbertson A N & Co Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 47,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.8% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $79.58 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

