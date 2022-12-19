Culbertson A N & Co Inc Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,065 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.2% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.5 %

ABT opened at $106.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average is $105.45.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

