Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 834 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in FedEx by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 5,110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $171.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day moving average of $195.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.52.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

