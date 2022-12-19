Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 25,147 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,147 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,221 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 target price (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

